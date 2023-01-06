UrduPoint.com

SEWA To Raise Emiratisation Percentage In Engineering Jobs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

SEWA to raise Emiratisation percentage in engineering jobs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced an increase in the percentage of Emiratisation in engineering vacancies from the beginning of 2021 to the end of 2022 by 148.97 percent, as the number of Emirati engineers at the beginning of 2021 reached 98 engineers and rose to 244 engineers by the end of 2022.

The authority revealed its plan to raise the Emiratisation percentage to 73 percent of the total engineering jobs by the end of 2023, as the authority intends to employ 170 jobseekers from the emirate, including 130 national engineers, in addition to 40 administrative jobs.
Majid Issa Huraimel Al Shamsi, Director of the General Department of Institutional Support Services at SEWA, confirmed that the authority began implementing a plan to raise the Emiratisation rate in engineering jobs since 2021. The current Emiratisation rate in engineering jobs reached 64 percent of the total engineering jobs in the authority.

The total number of them are currently 244 national engineers in the authority. The Authority’s plan includes that the number of Emiratis in engineering jobs will reach 374, with a rate of 73 percent by the end of 2023.
He added that the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to replace jobs in Sharjah government agencies and to identify categories of employees who will be accepted by the Sharjah Social Security Fund, starting from this January, for them to retire, which will contribute effectively to providing job opportunities for other young citizens—stressing that the authority took the initiative to work on implementing the directives and providing job opportunities for Emiratis in all sectors through new projects that are being implemented.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Sharjah Job Young January Gas All From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Ukraine receives 2nd consignment of household gene ..

Ukraine receives 2nd consignment of household generators from UAE aid

54 seconds ago
 House of Wisdom launches 1st virtual exhibition of ..

House of Wisdom launches 1st virtual exhibition of Gibran Khalil Gibran&#039;s a ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police reviews readiness for depression

Sharjah Police reviews readiness for depression

16 minutes ago
 Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Ed ..

Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Editor Arbitrarily Arrested in L ..

5 minutes ago
 IGP holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints o ..

IGP holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints of citizens

5 minutes ago
 Austrian officer shoots dead fellow soldier in scu ..

Austrian officer shoots dead fellow soldier in scuffle

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.