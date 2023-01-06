SEWA to raise Emiratisation percentage in engineering jobs

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced an increase in the percentage of Emiratisation in engineering vacancies from the beginning of 2021 to the end of 2022 by 148.97 percent, as the number of Emirati engineers at the beginning of 2021 reached 98 engineers and rose to 244 engineers by the end of 2022.

The authority revealed its plan to raise the Emiratisation percentage to 73 percent of the total engineering jobs by the end of 2023, as the authority intends to employ 170 jobseekers from the emirate, including 130 national engineers, in addition to 40 administrative jobs.

Majid Issa Huraimel Al Shamsi, Director of the General Department of Institutional Support Services at SEWA, confirmed that the authority began implementing a plan to raise the Emiratisation rate in engineering jobs since 2021. The current Emiratisation rate in engineering jobs reached 64 percent of the total engineering jobs in the authority.

The total number of them are currently 244 national engineers in the authority. The Authority’s plan includes that the number of Emiratis in engineering jobs will reach 374, with a rate of 73 percent by the end of 2023.

He added that the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to replace jobs in Sharjah government agencies and to identify categories of employees who will be accepted by the Sharjah Social Security Fund, starting from this January, for them to retire, which will contribute effectively to providing job opportunities for other young citizens—stressing that the authority took the initiative to work on implementing the directives and providing job opportunities for Emiratis in all sectors through new projects that are being implemented.

