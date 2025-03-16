Open Menu

SEWA Unveils Largest 220 Kv Substation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 05:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) has launched the largest 220 kV substation in the network, located at the airport area in Umm Fannin.

This strategic move, with a cost exceeding AED 500 million, aims to boost the energy infrastructure of Sharjah city.

The project was carried out in collaboration with Siemens Energy and General Projects Company for Mechanical and Electrical Contracting.

Hamad Al-Tunaiji, Director of Energy Transmission, stated that the authority is committed to continually developing power transmission and distribution networks across Sharjah.

The project was implemented following the highest global standards to ensure quality, efficiency, and reliability in providing sustainable energy.

The new substation includes four 400 MVA transformers (220/132 kV) and four 75 MVA transformers (132/33 kV), offering a total capacity of over 1,200 MW, serving vital areas of Sharjah. This expansion will meet the city's growing energy demand and improve the electrical grid's reliability and flexibility.

The new substation will also support the city’s economic and urban growth, ensuring future energy demands are met.

Abdullah Al-Koos, Deputy Director of Energy Transmission, affirmed that the opening of this station represents a major achievement for SEWA, reinforcing its commitment to providing a reliable and modern energy infrastructure for Sharjah.

