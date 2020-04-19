UrduPoint.com
SEWA Works On Plan To Ensure Water Supplies For Sharjah

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, confirmed that the authority is developing a comprehensive plan to ensure the provision and continuity of water supplies for the residents of Sharjah, according to the highest levels of availability, reliability and quality.

Dr. Al Leem noted that the authority is making great efforts to produce and desalinate water and distribute it to subscribers, as well as to educate them about the importance of water conservation and optimal use, as well as about remaining at home, except in cases of emergencies, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Chairman of SEWA stated that the authority is continuing its efforts to strengthen the delivery of water, and distribution networks in all regions of Sharjah, and to provide water supplies. He pointed out that the water networks extend for more than 3,500 km in Sharjah and production reaches 110 million gallons per day in the emirate of Sharjah, including 90 million gallons in the city of Sharjah.

He also said that a work plan has been prepared for engineers and technical staff that work at water production and desalination plants and line maintenance, as their work requires them to be present at the stations.

