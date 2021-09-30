SEWA’s trial run of 2nd group H-class gas turbine a success

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), in cooperation with Sharjah Hamriyah Independent Power Company (SHIPCO) and General Electric (GE), announced the successful trial run of the second group H-class gas turbine at Al Hamriyah plant.

It managed to achieve Sharjah’s goal of reducing carbon emissions from the electricity production process.

Al Hamriyah plant consists of three groups with a total capacity of 1800 MW. Each group consists of a gas turbine, a heat recovery boiler and a combined cycle steam turbine with a production capacity of 600 MW, making the plant the most efficient electric power plant in the middle East.

Saeed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEWA, stated that the project translates the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to meet Sharjah’s demand for electric power, and the "SEWA 2030" plan to enhance power generation that reaches 4,600 MW.

The installation of GE’s H-class gas turbines is a significant achievement for the energy sector in the region. It strengthens the authority’s commitment to providing the necessary electric energy at competitive prices in Sharjah.

Al Suwaidi also provided details on SEWA’s agreement with its development partners, GE and Japan's Sumitomo, to purchase the energy produced by the plant for about 25 years after launching the plant. After agreeing on the financing procedures in 2019, the development partners, along with Shikoku Electric Power and Sharjah Asset Management Holding, formed a joint venture to establish SHIPCO, and develop, operate and own the project, making it the first independent combined cycle power plant in Sharjah.