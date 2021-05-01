SEWGA connects gas to 189 projects, extends lines in 9 areas

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2021) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWGA) intensified its efforts during the first quarter of this year by implementing natural gas projects and services, revealing the delivery of natural gas to 189 new projects and the completion of the extension of natural gas lines in 9 areas in Al Seyouh at a total length (200) km.

SEWGA also implemented a strategic line from Al Rahmaniyah station to Muwailih commercial area, to serve the region and a number of areas and development projects, such as Al Waha, Nasma and Al Zahia.

Natural gas services 6193 of home cooking appliances in the city of Sharjah were connected with the latest safety and security standards and means. Eleven damaged boxes were changed and replaced with new ones in compliance with the latest international specifications, and natural gas networks were modernised for major gas lines in different regions.

Natural gas networks were also modernised for 466 buildings and residential villas, and 16 commercial establishments.

Eng. Amna Bin Hadda, Director of the Authority’s Natural Gas Department, explained that the authority’s efforts to intensify the implementation of natural gas network projects come within the framework of its keenness to pay attention to infrastructure projects, provide decent life in all regions of the emirate, and encourage the use of natural gas as an alternative fuel to gas liquids (cylinders) to preserve the environment and to provide customers with the best services.

She added that work is currently underway to implement more expansion in the network, especially in new residential areas.