SEWGA, French delegation discuss water strategy for 5 years

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, SEWGA, received a French delegation from the Suez Company, which is specialised in the field of water services and the development of desalination units.

The visit aims to strengthen cooperation with international companies and exchanging best experiences and practices to develop the water strategy over the next five years.

Dr. Al Leem confirmed that the authority is continuing to implement a plan to develop water desalination units, transmission and distribution networks, and improve water quality in a number of areas in the Emirate of Sharjah, as part of the important strategic projects implemented by the authority under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He pointed out that the implementation of the water strategy during the next stage depends on the use of the latest global technologies in this vital and important sector, and the provision of modern devices to check water quality and measure any change that may occur to water quality during the transmission and distribution process.

He explained that the authority relies on specialised studies and research to prepare its strategy in the field of water according to the best specifications and in cooperation with major companies and scientific institutions, and continues to implement a plan to replace and renew the old distribution networks within a long-term plan that uses environmentally friendly materials.

Cyril Corgart, CEO of the French company Suez, said that the company welcomes cooperation with the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority in preparing its strategic plan and development projects.