Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP visit Museum of the Future

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 16th February, 2023 (WAM) – The Museum of the Future welcomed three distinguished guests during their official visits to the UAE for the World Government Summit 2023. The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Prithvirajsingh Roupon, and the Vice President of Maldives, Faisal Naseem, each had the opportunity to tour the museum and explore its iconic design and unique experiences.

The tours showcased the museum's vital role in shaping the future and designing innovative ideas, as part of its efforts to create a better future for humanity. The World Government Summit 2023, held in Dubai from February 13th to 15th under the slogan "Shaping Future Governments," brought together prominent international government officials, thought leaders, global experts, and decision-makers to discuss and explore strategies for the future.