SFC receives President of Cruzeiro Club

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) Sharjah Football Club held an official session with Sergio Santos Rodriguez, President of the Brazilian Club Cruzeiro, to discuss ways of cooperation and exchange of experiences between the two sides.

Rodrigues was received by Abdullah Al Ajla, the President of the Sharjah Football Club, and the Club board of directors. Both sides discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two clubs, and ways to develop mutual ties.

Rodrigues expressed his happiness to be in Sharjah Club, saying that Cruzeiro club is an important club in Brazil and he is happy to cooperate and partner with a renowned club like Sharjah Club, where Brazilian football is greatly appreciated, whether at the level of players or coaches.

Rodrigues added that the Brazilian player, Caio Rosa, who was recently transferred to Sharjah Club, was happy to be a part of Sharjah team, especially he enjoys everyone’s support.

Rodrigues concluded that he expects Rosa, who is of a great talent, to shine with Sharjah team.