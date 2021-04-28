UrduPoint.com
SFD Activates Smart Receipt System At Tasheel Centres

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

SFD activates smart receipt system at Tasheel centres

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) has activated the smart receipt system "Tahseel" in the Information Centre Tasheel in Sharjah, and at Al Ittihad Centre for Businessmen Services Tasheel Kalba, in light of the department’s endeavour to develop the smart receipt system "Tahseel", to serve all individuals dealing with the Sharjah government.

Huda Al Yasi, Director of the Financial System Department at the SCD said: "Building on the department’s vision based on the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the department is keen to enhance the efficiency of financial procedures in government departments through providing a work environment that ensures financial success and excellence, achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction by easing and simplifying procedures, providing the best e-payment systems, and the best electronic and smart financial systems, using innovative technologies, in safe, easy and available ways around the clock, in order to achieve its vision in building an innovation-based finance system to enhance sustainability, prosperity and customer happiness.

She pointed out that the smart receipt system "Tahseel" collects government fees electronically in all government departments in the Emirate of Sharjah in a safe and easy manner, which contributes to enhancing the services provided to corporate and individual customers by providing several channels for paying fees.

