SFD completes first phase in linking to 'Digital Identity'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2020) In partnership with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, Smart Dubai and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, the Sharjah Finance Department recently launched the first phase in linking its services to the Digital Identity, providing customers with secure access to the services of the two smart delivery systems (Tahseel) and the government financial system (Takamul) via smartphones.

The one-time login application maintains a high degree of confidentiality, while providing security and ease of use.

The Digital Identity is the first national digital identity for all citizens and residents of the United Arab Emirates, and allows users to access the services of local and Federal government agencies and other service providers, verify their credentials and digitally sign documents in simple and secure ways via smartphone technologies.

Huda Al Yasi, Director of the Financial System Department at the Sharjah Finance Department, affirmed the department's keenness to lead in smart digital services by employing advanced technologies, and improve the customer experience by achieving digital connectivity and integration with government partners and agencies in the emirate. The Digital Identity is the latest in the digital transformation process that the department looks forward to comprehensively implementing in the coming months.

Al Yasi pointed out that the Digital Identity not only allows access to various electronic services through one platform, but also provides customers with a simple and smooth-operating experience, saving them time and effort, offering them the flexibility to use the digital signature, reducing the pressure on service centers, while contributing directly to protecting the environment by limiting the use of paper documentation.

Aisha Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Government Services Sector at ADDA, praised the tangible achievements of the Digital Identity initiative, which was completed as a result of concerted local and federal government efforts to improve the government service sector in the United Arab Emirates and enhance customer happiness in a way that contributes to the development of various sectors.

The Finance Department announced that the first stage of the application of the Digital Identity will be used by customers of the smart receipt system portal (Tahseel), and the second stage through the dealers of the supplier portal in the government financial system (Takamul), provided that users of the Digital Identity are able to access all electronic and digital services at a later time.