SGMB launches third edition of Diploma in Government Communication

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) on Monday launched the third edition of its Professional Diploma Programme in Strategic Government Communication, in collaboration with the American University of Sharjah (AUS).

The programme targets professionals working in media and government communication across Sharjah government institutions, with the participation of leading experts and academics.

The diploma, which runs until 19th May, aims to enhance the capabilities of government communication teams throughout the emirate, equipping them with essential tools in planning, crisis management, and content creation that reflects the identity of Sharjah and its institutions.

Held at AUS, the diploma covers five training modules that look into global best practices in the field. It places a strong emphasis on using digital platforms and social media to connect with audiences locally and internationally, while improving government communication with a professional, future-oriented approach.

Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB, stressed the need to stay aligned with global trends in media and communication. She pointed out that the programme offers a comprehensive learning experience that combines theory with practical application. Al Suwaidi reaffirmed SGMB’s dedication to developing local talent and raising professional standards in strategic government communication.

This year’s edition focuses on key areas, beginning with identifying target audiences, creating clear messages, and building strong media relations.

The second module covers crisis communication, teaching participants how to anticipate potential crises, manage information flow, and understand its impact on public opinion.

The third module explores content creation that supports institutional goals, from writing press releases and official statements to producing videos and visual stories.

Participants will then learn about digital communication strategies, including how to create engaging content, schedule posts, choose the right platforms, respond to audience feedback, and analyse data. The final module will introduce them to the latest trends in artificial intelligence, discussing its role in communication, data privacy, cybersecurity, and the challenges and opportunities it presents.

As part of the programme, participants will be required to develop integrated communication projects, starting from the initial idea to planning, execution, and final evaluation. These projects will be presented to a jury made up of university professors and experts from both the public and private sectors.

The diploma helps unify communication practices across Sharjah government institutions. It emphasises the role of communication in building trust and credibility, contributing to the long-term growth of the emirate’s media strategy.