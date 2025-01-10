SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has announced the return of the Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) Tigers Challenge set to take place on February 1 and 8, 2025, at the grand Khorfakkan Amphitheatre on the east coast of Sharjah.

The unique event invites professional athletes, amateurs, and children to compete in an exciting series of obstacle challenges amidst the natural beauty of the scenic Khorfakkan city.

The first race, on Saturday, February 1, will feature a fast-paced 400-metre course designed for individuals as well as teams seeking to test their speed and agility.

The second race, taking place on Saturday, February 8, will offer a greater variety of challenges. Adults can choose between 4-kilometre and 8-kilometre courses, while younger participants, aged 4 to 14, can compete in children’s races covering 600 metres or 1,200 metres.

The OCR Tigers Challenge falls in line with Sharjah’s vision of promoting healthy lifestyles and encouraging community participation in sports. Set to originate at the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, celebrating the best of Islamic and Roman architecture and offering spectacular views of the picturesque east coast, the obstacle race offers everyone a memorable experience and a rare opportunity to test their endurance and sporting spirit.

The races will begin at 7:00 am and run until 5:00 pm on both days. Interested participants can register online via the official link.