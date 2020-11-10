UrduPoint.com
SGMB To Offer Training To Government Professionals

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) SHARJAH, 9th November 2020 (WAM) - Sharjah Government Media Bureau, SGMB, has joined hands with the US multinational computer software giant, Adobe, to bring the best practices in communication and continuous learning to members of the Government Communication Network by creating ‘Ethraa’, a unique Learning Management System also known as ‘Adobe Captivate Prime.’ Functioning under the guidance and direction of the SGMB, the Government Communication Network (GCN) includes 70 members representing Sharjah government institutions and entities.

Announcing the partnership with Adobe, Huda Salem AlDah, Manager of Government Communication Department, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said that the SGMB is pleased to partner with a global player such as Adobe.

"This partnership will help us bring global best practices and latest insights in government communication and media management to government entities and media and communication professionals in Sharjah. The SGMB’s adoption of the next-gen Learning Management System by Adobe will help prepare government media practitioners in Sharjah for the challenges of the future and responsibilities of a fast changing world," stressed AlDah.

As part of its partnership with SGMB, the media and communication arm of the Government of Sharjah, Adobe is set to offer a dozen courses to GCN members, covering various aspects of their day-to-day professional responsibilities and challenges as well as seeking their personal growth as future leaders.

Taking advantage of the new AI-based Social Learning to encourage learning in the flow of work, these internationally acclaimed courses are aimed at reducing skill gaps of GCN members, added AlDah.

The training courses offered by Adobe, which have been adopted by leading corporations around the world, cover a wide range of subjects including Presentation Skills, Problem Solving, Project Management, Risk Management Basics, Crisis Management, Managing for Engagement, Team Building, Communication Styles, Professional Productivity, Leadership Skills and Marketing Skills etc.

The GCN initiative seeks to help develop a closely interconnected grid of government institutions and their media teams for closer cooperation and coordination in order to present a unified and positive media message and discourse about Sharjah, pointed out AlDah.

"The Network is dedicated to encouraging free exchange of knowledge and best practices in government communication and media management. It encourages members to suggest new communication tools and mechanisms by entities to ensure their communication practices are strategic, cohesive and aligned with the overall strategy of the Emirate," she added.

