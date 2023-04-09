Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Shabab Al Ahli Beat Al Bataeh 3-0 To Cement Top Spot In ADNOC Pro League

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2023 | 02:15 AM

Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top spot in ADNOC Pro League

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2023) Leaders Shabab Al Ahli moved eight points clear at the top of the ADNOC Pro League table after securing an emphatic 3-0 win over Al Bataeh at Rashid Stadium in matchweek 22 on Saturday.

The hosts took an early lead in the 16th minute when they were awarded a penalty kick after Ahmed Abdulla Jamil was brought down inside the box by Al Bataeh's defender Kweku Estine, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Federico Cartabia stepped up and stroked the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Just five minutes before the break, Yuri Cesar cemented his side's lead when he was teed up by Cartabia, allowing the unmarked forward to control the ball before chipping it over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

The momentum was with Shabab Al Al Ahli. It was no surprise when they extended their lead in the death from a penalty spot as Igor Jesus Da Cruz made no mistake from the spot, burying the ball in the corner, and sealing the victory for Shabab Al Ahli.

The victory means that the hosts are at the top of the ADNOC Pro League's table with 49 points, while Al Bataeh remain in 12th place with 18 points.

Related Topics

Rashid Lead From Top

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan wel ..

Ajman Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well- ..

UAQ Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 British Pakistani Formula Racer Enaam Ahmed sets 3 ..

British Pakistani Formula Racer Enaam Ahmed sets 3rd fastest time at Indianapoli ..

3 hours ago
 Taiwan Says Detected 71 Chinese Military Jets, 9 V ..

Taiwan Says Detected 71 Chinese Military Jets, 9 Vessels Approaching Island on A ..

3 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

3 hours ago
 Senegal harvests first experimental homegrown whea ..

Senegal harvests first experimental homegrown wheat

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.