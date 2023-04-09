Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top spot in ADNOC Pro League

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2023) Leaders Shabab Al Ahli moved eight points clear at the top of the ADNOC Pro League table after securing an emphatic 3-0 win over Al Bataeh at Rashid Stadium in matchweek 22 on Saturday.

The hosts took an early lead in the 16th minute when they were awarded a penalty kick after Ahmed Abdulla Jamil was brought down inside the box by Al Bataeh's defender Kweku Estine, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Federico Cartabia stepped up and stroked the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Just five minutes before the break, Yuri Cesar cemented his side's lead when he was teed up by Cartabia, allowing the unmarked forward to control the ball before chipping it over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

The momentum was with Shabab Al Al Ahli. It was no surprise when they extended their lead in the death from a penalty spot as Igor Jesus Da Cruz made no mistake from the spot, burying the ball in the corner, and sealing the victory for Shabab Al Ahli.

The victory means that the hosts are at the top of the ADNOC Pro League's table with 49 points, while Al Bataeh remain in 12th place with 18 points.