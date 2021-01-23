UrduPoint.com
Shabab Al Ahli Clinch Fifth Super Cup Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 01:15 AM

Shabab Al Ahli clinch fifth Super Cup title

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2021) Shabab Al Ahli defeated the defending champions Sharjah to win the Arabian Gulf Super Cup on Friday night.

It's a fifth Super Cup title for The Knights, who won it previously in 2008, 2013 and 2014 and in 2016.

Mohammed Marzooq Abdulla scored in stoppage time, earning the Knights the much-coveted title, at Al Nasr’s Al Maktoum Stadium.

More Stories From Middle East

