Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions by Mansoor bin Mohammed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2023) DUBAI, 13th May, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council, today crowned Shabab Al Ahli ADNOC Pro League champions.

This came as the champions brought to a conclusion their league campaign at home with a victory over Ajman, marking their eighth ADNOC Pro League title and their first in seven years since the 2017 merger between Al Shabab and Al Ahly.

On this occasion, Sheikh Mansoor congratulated H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Shabab Al Ahly, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of the board of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, on the dear victory.