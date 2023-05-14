UrduPoint.com

Shabab Al Ahli Crowned ADNOC Pro League Champions By Mansoor Bin Mohammed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2023 | 01:15 AM

Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions by Mansoor bin Mohammed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2023) DUBAI, 13th May, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai sports Council, today crowned Shabab Al Ahli ADNOC Pro League champions.

This came as the champions brought to a conclusion their league campaign at home with a victory over Ajman, marking their eighth ADNOC Pro League title and their first in seven years since the 2017 merger between Al Shabab and Al Ahly.

On this occasion, Sheikh Mansoor congratulated H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Shabab Al Ahly, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of the board of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, on the dear victory.

Related Topics

Sports Dubai Ajman Rashid May 2017

Recent Stories

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GM ..

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GMT on Saturday - Reports

2 hours ago
 Fazlur Rehman urges PDM, JUI-F workers to join 'pe ..

Fazlur Rehman urges PDM, JUI-F workers to join 'peaceful protest before SC' on M ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Debt Ceiling Talks 'Moving Along' But N ..

Biden Says Debt Ceiling Talks 'Moving Along' But No 'Crunch Point' Reached

2 hours ago
 Kenya starvation cult death toll exceeds 200: govt ..

Kenya starvation cult death toll exceeds 200: govt official

2 hours ago
 DC reviews dams, irrigation facilities in various ..

DC reviews dams, irrigation facilities in various areas of Kohlu

2 hours ago
 Martin wins French MotoGP sprint, Bagnaia retains ..

Martin wins French MotoGP sprint, Bagnaia retains championship lead

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.