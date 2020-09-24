Shabab Al Ahli Dubai to Round 16 of AFC Champions League

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) Shabab Al Ahli Dubai have progressed to the Round of 16 of AFC Champions League (West) from Group B.

In an announcement on its website, the Asian Federal Confederation said that competition regulations allowed for 35 players to be registered by each club, but Al Hilal registered 30, of whom only 27 travelled to play the matches in the beginning of the competition.

AFC said it considered null and void all matches played by Al Hilal, for naming only 11 players, though 13 are required, according to Article 6 of the AFC Champions League regulations.