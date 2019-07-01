UrduPoint.com
Shabwa District Sees Opening Of New Solar-powered Water Pumping Station

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:00 PM

Shabwa district sees opening of new solar-powered water pumping station

SHABWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) A solar-powered water pumping station was inaugurated yesterday in Al Dima and Al Ghajla in the Merkha As Sufla district of Yemen's Shabwa Governorate.

Humaid Al Shamsi, Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, Representative in Shabwa, said that the project is part of the efforts of the UAE and its leadership to improve humanitarian conditions in Yemen while highlighting the UAE’s keenness to solve the issue of water scarcity in Shabwa Governorate.

