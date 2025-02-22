Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025)

ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – The 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship “Title” kicked off on Friday, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, with 338 horses participating, including 81 from outside the UAE.

The opening day of the championship was attended by Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Minister of State; Sheikh Hamad Khaled Al Sabah, owner of Al Hamad Stud; Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of sports, Bader Al Darwish, President of the Qatar Equestrian Federation; Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society; Sami Bulainain, a member of the Executive Committee of the World Arabian Horse Organisation; Mohamed Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral; along with several owners and managers of Arabian horse studs from around the world.

Coming to an end tomorrow on Sunday, this event is organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society under the rules and regulations of the European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations (ECAHO), with a total sum of €4 million in prize money for the winners.



Action in the opening day, dedicated to fillies of different ages and mares, saw fierce competition with Shaden Yasser, owned by Nayla Hayek, achieved the highest score of the day with 92.50 points, allowing her to top the 3-year-old fillies category, Section A.

In Section A of the Yearling Fillies category, Najdiya Al Shahab scored 91.43 points for owner Fadhel Abbbas Al Jamri, while AJ Ghaydaa topped Section B with a score of 91.07 points for Amara Stables, and Ajeebah Albidayer earned 92.21 points in Section C for owner Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qassimi.

D Thaw managed to top Section A of the Fillies 2 -years-old category after scoring 91.86 points for Dubai Stud, and Al Aryam Harbah took the lead in Section B with a total of 92.07 points for owner Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

D Aserah then scored 92.00 points in Section B of the Fillies 3 -year-old category for Dubai Stud, before AD Bdoor ended the days competitions with 92.00 points for owner Hamad Adnan Al Shehhi, in Section A of the Mares 4+ years old category.



