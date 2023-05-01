UrduPoint.com

Shady Ghareeb Crowned Winner Of 11th Emirates Longines Show Jumping Finals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 10:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) SHARJAH,1st May, 2023 (WAM) – Shady Ghareeb was crowned winner of the 11th Emirates Longines Show Jumping Finals 2022 - 2023, staged at Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club.

The equestrian event, which was held under the patronage of the UAE Equestrian and Racing federation (UAEERF) and sponsorship of Longines, saw 15 rounds over three days.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, attended part of the event.

Sultan Mohammed Khalifa Al Yahyaee, General Manager of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, crowned the winners

