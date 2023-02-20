UrduPoint.com

Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan Attends Meeting Of Committee Of African Heads Of State And Government On Climate Change To Discuss COP28

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan attends Meeting of Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change to discuss COP28

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) Meeting in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, where he discussed climate action and the preparations for the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held in Dubai starting in November.

Speaking at the Committee meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan joined his counterparts from many African countries to exchange views on the optimal ways the UAE and the African region can align to address climate change, how COP28 will build momentum to keep the targets of the Paris Agreement within reach, and to ensure that no country gets left behind.

In his remarks, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to combating climate change and underscored the country’s aim to collaborate with African countries to ensure tangible outcomes. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan also stressed the importance of the participation of African countries in COP28 and highlighted that policies should encourage inclusive progress.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan underlined that the COP27 event in Sharm el Sheikh had seen important progress made.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan stated, “The UAE seeks to build on this important legacy and is committed to driving concrete action across all priority areas of the Paris Agreement - mitigation, adaptation, finance, and loss and damage.”

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan added, “This inclusive approach extends to all stakeholders and includes support to young people, entrepreneurs and private sector companies, women, and civil society groups. Young people in particular must be supported and empowered to engage by adding their voice into the equation.”

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan emphasised, “The UAE is committed to addressing the findings of the Global Stocktake with a clear plan of action to keep 1.5 C within reach. This includes accelerating the adoption of renewables, promoting a just and equitable transition, and addressing necessary food security, land and water systems within the context of sustainable development and poverty eradication.”

