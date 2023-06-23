Open Menu

Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Calls On International Community To Scale Up Humanitarian And Climate Change Responses In Somalia

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international community to scale up humanitarian and climate change responses in Somalia

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2023) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, delivered the United Arab Emirates’ national statement at the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Somalia and called on the international community to scale up of humanitarian and climate change responses in the country. The meeting took place during the UAE's presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of June, and was marked by the attendance of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of Somalia.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan called for assistance to address the plight of millions of Somalis affected by drought and displacement. “Scaled up and coordinated assistance should be put in place to tackle the twin humanitarian and climate crises,” he stated. He further highlighted the UAE's commitment to supporting Somalia in these areas, with assistance amounting to US$194.6 million from 2018 to 2023.

During his address, Sheikh Shakhboot also underscored that acts of terrorism, particularly attacks by Al-Shabaab, pose the most significant threats to Somalia in achieving its political and socio-economic ambitions. “In the first quarter of 2023, the number of terrorism-related incidents surpassed all previous quarterly averages on record since 2016,” stated Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan.

“The UAE is deeply concerned about the increase in attacks by Al-Shabaab against civilians and security actors, including those targeting ATMIS personnel and facilities.”

Sheikh Shakhboot further highlighted the UAE's commitment to supporting Somalia's national vision, emphasising the importance of fostering reconciliation, updating the electoral system, and enhancing cooperation between the Government of Somalia and Federal States through the National Consultative Council. He commended the government's efforts in reaching agreements and compromise through dialogue and negotiation, which demonstrate their resolve to build a Somalia that reflects the aspirations of its people.

Throughout his visit, Sheikh Shakhboot also engaged in bilateral meetings with senior officials from the UN and the broader diplomatic community, further reinforcing the UAE's commitment to international cooperation and partnership. On the sidelines of his address to the UN Security Council, he met with Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of Somalia, as well as Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World food Programme.

Minister Al Nahyan also met with Amar Bendjama, Permanent Representative of Algeria to the United Nations.

