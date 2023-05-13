UrduPoint.com

Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Meets Japan’s Special Envoy For The Horn Of Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Japan’s Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2023)
ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, held a meeting with Shimizu Shinsuke, Japan’s Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The two officials discussed the challenges facing the Horn of Africa and exchanged views on a range of regional and international files of common interest.
The meeting between Sheikh Shakhboot Al Nahyan and Shimizu Shinsuke underscores the ongoing efforts by the UAE and Japan to strengthen cooperation in the Horn of Africa. The two nations share a common goal of promoting peace and stability in the region and are committed to working together to achieve this objective. Through continued cooperation and dialogue, the UAE and Japan seek to establish sustainable solutions to the challenges within the Horn of Africa.

Related Topics

Africa UAE Abu Dhabi Japan May Share

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed launches HCT&#039;s new strateg ..

Abdullah bin Zayed launches HCT&#039;s new strategy

6 minutes ago
 Rs 79,000 fine imposed on 66 profiteers

Rs 79,000 fine imposed on 66 profiteers

2 minutes ago
 24 beggars detained, shifted to Panahgah

24 beggars detained, shifted to Panahgah

2 minutes ago
 First anniversary of loss of Khalifa bin Zayed, th ..

First anniversary of loss of Khalifa bin Zayed, the leader who championed empowe ..

20 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank seeks to promote financi ..

Emirates Development Bank seeks to promote financial inclusion of SMEs

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah TV documentary spotlights on nature haven, ..

Sharjah TV documentary spotlights on nature haven, Sir Bu Nair

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.