Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Japan’s Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2023)

ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, held a meeting with Shimizu Shinsuke, Japan’s Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The two officials discussed the challenges facing the Horn of Africa and exchanged views on a range of regional and international files of common interest.

The meeting between Sheikh Shakhboot Al Nahyan and Shimizu Shinsuke underscores the ongoing efforts by the UAE and Japan to strengthen cooperation in the Horn of Africa. The two nations share a common goal of promoting peace and stability in the region and are committed to working together to achieve this objective. Through continued cooperation and dialogue, the UAE and Japan seek to establish sustainable solutions to the challenges within the Horn of Africa.