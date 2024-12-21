Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Meets President Of South Africa
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM
JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, in a meeting attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, in Johannesburg.
Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Ramaphosa, as well as their wishes of further progress and prosperity to the government and people of South Africa.
For his part, President Ramaphosa conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance ties between the UAE and South Africa across various sectors. Furthermore, both sides affirmed the importance of reinforcing bilateral cooperation to achieve mutual interests.
Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan met with Paul Mashatile, Deputy President of South Africa. The meeting discussed enhancing collaboration across various sectors.
Recent Stories
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands
US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight
Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa1 minute ago
-
Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna2 hours ago
-
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for Prosecutors3 hours ago
-
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation3 hours ago
-
GCC-Stat expects positive economic forecasts for GCC countries3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia4 hours ago
-
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco4 hours ago
-
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany4 hours ago
-
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability4 hours ago
-
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard6 hours ago