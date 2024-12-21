Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, in a meeting attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, in Johannesburg.

Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Ramaphosa, as well as their wishes of further progress and prosperity to the government and people of South Africa.

For his part, President Ramaphosa conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance ties between the UAE and South Africa across various sectors. Furthermore, both sides affirmed the importance of reinforcing bilateral cooperation to achieve mutual interests.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan met with Paul Mashatile, Deputy President of South Africa. The meeting discussed enhancing collaboration across various sectors.