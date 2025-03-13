Open Menu

Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Meets President Of Togolese Republic

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 02:48 PM

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Togolese Republic

LOMÉ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Togolese Republic, in the capital, Lomé, to discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Togo across areas of mutual interest.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Gnassingbé, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Togo.

For his part, President Gnassingbé conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and his wishes for further progress and prosperity to the government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening relations between the UAE and the Togolese Republic and ways to develop them across several fields.

Furthermore, the two sides affirmed their mutual commitment to enhancing partnerships between both countries to achieve mutual interests.

