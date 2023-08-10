Open Menu

Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Meets President Of Tunisia

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2023 | 01:45 AM

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2023) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the UAE and Tunisia, as well as opportunities to advance ties for the benefit of the two countries.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Tunisia.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan affirmed the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to stand in solidarity with the Tunisian government and people, and to enhance the relations between the two countries as well as invest in opportunities for joint cooperation in all sectors.

For his part, President Saied conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

President Saied commended the strength of relations between the UAE and Tunisia, which are based on historical ties.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan also met with Nabil Ammar, the Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad during his visit. The two sides discussed areas of cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations.

The visit reflects the strong relations between the UAE and Tunisia, and their keenness to reinforce collaboration to achieve the interests of the two countries and peoples.

