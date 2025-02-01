Open Menu

Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Meets Rwandan President To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to strengthen bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, in the capital, Kigali.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Rwanda across various fields of mutual interest.

Sheikh Shakhboot conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Kagame, along with their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Rwanda and its people.

For his part, President Kagame extended his greetings to President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and commended the strong relations between Rwanda and the UAE.

President Kagame also expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and President Kagame discussed opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between the two nations across various sectors.

They underscored the significance of the partnership and reaffirmed their leaderships’ shared commitment to expanding collaboration to serve mutual interests.

Additionally, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan met with Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda, to discuss avenues for enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

This visit follows President Kagame’s recent visit to the UAE, during which he participated in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, reflecting the ongoing efforts to bolster ties between the UAE and Rwanda, and contributing to sustainable development and shared prosperity for both nations.

