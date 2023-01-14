UrduPoint.com

Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Receives Deputy Minister For Public Works, Housing And Water Resources Of Republic Of Mozambique

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for Public Works, Housing and Water Resources of Republic of Mozambique

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2023) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received Cecilia Chamutota, Deputy Minister for Public Works, Housing and Water Resources of the Republic of Mozambique at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and explore opportunities for cooperation and joint projects.

The meeting follows the October 2022 state visit to the UAE by Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, where the two countries signed a series of agreements across a range of sectors.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan praised the strength of relations between the two countries and underscored the UAE's keenness to enhance bilateral ties and partnerships and build on them, and coordinate efforts to serve the peoples of the two countries.

For her part, Chamutota emphasised the strong relations between the two countries and the constructive cooperation at all levels, indicating that there are many opportunities to enhance efforts in various fields.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Rashid Mozambique October All Housing

Recent Stories

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign ..

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs meets UAE Ambassador

2 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi hosts 400 Emirati Students to explore ..

42 Abu Dhabi hosts 400 Emirati Students to explore their potential as future cod ..

47 minutes ago
 Court hands over journalist Shahid Aslam handed to ..

Court hands over journalist Shahid Aslam handed to FIA on two-day physical reman ..

1 hour ago
 500,000 people availed family planning services in ..

500,000 people availed family planning services in 2022

13 minutes ago
 11th death anniversary of world's youngest MCP Arf ..

11th death anniversary of world's youngest MCP Arfa Kareem observed

13 minutes ago
 Federal Govt. concerned over worsening law, order ..

Federal Govt. concerned over worsening law, order situation in KP: Rana Sanaulla ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.