Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Receives Officials From Switzerland To Discuss Developments In Horn Of Africa
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 08:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE, Sylvain Estier, Swiss Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, and Wolfgang Amadeus Brülhart, Swiss Special Envoy for the middle East and North Africa, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the Horn of Africa, along with regional issues of mutual interest.
The meeting also explored ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Switzerland to support stability and strengthen diplomatic efforts in Africa and the broader region.
The two sides commended the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Switzerland and emphasised the importance of continuous dialogue and cooperation to address regional challenges and enhance security and stability in the region.
