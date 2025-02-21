Open Menu

Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Receives Officials From Switzerland To Discuss Developments In Horn Of Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 08:15 PM

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments in Horn of Africa

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE, Sylvain Estier, Swiss Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, and Wolfgang Amadeus Brülhart, Swiss Special Envoy for the middle East and North Africa, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the Horn of Africa, along with regional issues of mutual interest.

The meeting also explored ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Switzerland to support stability and strengthen diplomatic efforts in Africa and the broader region.

The two sides commended the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Switzerland and emphasised the importance of continuous dialogue and cooperation to address regional challenges and enhance security and stability in the region.

Related Topics

Africa UAE Abu Dhabi Switzerland Middle East

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

2 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th ..

ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..

2 minutes ago
 Food security is vital for peace, stability and hu ..

Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says

2 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

3 minutes ago
 Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

47 minutes ago
 EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2. ..

EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales

47 minutes ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to ..

CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security

1 hour ago
 Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provi ..

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to ..

Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to study at UK’s Oxford Univers ..

1 hour ago
 Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakee ..

Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi not feasible, IHC tol ..

1 hour ago
 PA holds special ceremony on successful hosting of ..

PA holds special ceremony on successful hosting of CPA Asia, South Asia Regional ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East