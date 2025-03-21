Open Menu

Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Receives Turkish Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025)
ABU DHABI, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received Lutfullah Goktas, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the UAE, to discuss topics of mutual interest, including ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in economy and trade.

During the meeting, the two sides covered developments in Africa, and discussed the latest regional issues of mutual interest to both countries.

Furthermore, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan wished the ambassador success in his work to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Türkiye

Related Topics

Africa UAE March

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, ..

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media

21 minutes ago
 Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new ..

Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..

27 minutes ago
 Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last t ..

Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts

1 hour ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sen ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..

1 hour ago
 ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Ji ..

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..

1 hour ago
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

2 hours ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

2 hours ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

2 hours ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in per ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East