Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025)

ABU DHABI, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received Lutfullah Goktas, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the UAE, to discuss topics of mutual interest, including ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in economy and trade.

During the meeting, the two sides covered developments in Africa, and discussed the latest regional issues of mutual interest to both countries.

Furthermore, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan wished the ambassador success in his work to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Türkiye

