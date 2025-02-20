Open Menu

Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Welcomes Secretary-General At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Netherlands

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Christiaan Rebergen, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, at the headquarters of the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed ties, cooperation, and opportunities for their advancement.

During the meeting, the two sides commended the close bilateral ties between the UAE and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, discussed developments in the region, and exchanged views on international issues of joint interest.

Furthermore, the two sides reviewed opportunities to strengthen ties between the two countries and Africa, particularly in critical fields, including economy, investment, trade, energy, and water, to achieve mutual interests, and enhance development and prosperity in both countries.

Related Topics

Africa Water UAE Abu Dhabi Netherlands

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

4 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

34 minutes ago
 King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Isl ..

King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference

1 hour ago
 Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Ma ..

Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential p ..

Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region

1 hour ago
 Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

2 hours ago
UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tour ..

UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tours IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 National Guard Commander discusses strengthening c ..

National Guard Commander discusses strengthening cooperation with international ..

2 hours ago
 Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE ..

Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE Tour lead

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai In ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s visio ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s vision to develop strategic sectors ..

3 hours ago
 Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA a ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East