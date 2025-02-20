Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Christiaan Rebergen, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, at the headquarters of the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed ties, cooperation, and opportunities for their advancement.

During the meeting, the two sides commended the close bilateral ties between the UAE and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, discussed developments in the region, and exchanged views on international issues of joint interest.

Furthermore, the two sides reviewed opportunities to strengthen ties between the two countries and Africa, particularly in critical fields, including economy, investment, trade, energy, and water, to achieve mutual interests, and enhance development and prosperity in both countries.