Open Menu

Shakhboot Bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit In Tanzania

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 03:45 PM

Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation participating in the African Heads of State EnergySummit in the capital of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dar es Salaam.

The summit held under the theme, “Lighting Africa: The Transformative Power of Mission 300,” was organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the World Bank, in cooperation with the African Union.

The summit aims to advance the “Mission 300” initiative and provide energy to 300 million people in Africa by 2030, contributing to overcoming the energy crisis that currently affects approximately 600 million people across the continent.

This year’s edition included several sessions and workshops featuring heads of state, ministers, regional and international banks, and global partners addressing the necessary solutions to achieve safe and reliable access to energy.

On the sidelines of the summit, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan held bilateral meetings with President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania; President Dr. William Samoei Ruto of the Republic of Kenya; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamudof the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The UAE’s participation reflects the country’s commitment toward strengthening international cooperation and partnerships to achieve sustainable development goals and expand energy access to the African continent.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia World Bank Energy Crisis UAE Bank Dar Es Salaam Tanzania Million

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at A ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..

4 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lak ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal

5 minutes ago
 FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

19 minutes ago
 Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

20 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

20 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on dea ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd

35 minutes ago
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National C ..

Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..

50 minutes ago
 Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to a ..

Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday

50 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face troub ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..

51 minutes ago
 CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards ..

CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..

1 hour ago
 COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting conclude ..

COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in ..

Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East