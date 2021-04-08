UrduPoint.com
Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations, International Files With Finnish Foreign Minister

Thu 08th April 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, met with Pecca Havisto, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to discuss ways to advance bilateral relations, in addition to numerous files of common interest.

The meeting was also attended by Andrea Matteo Fontana, Ambassador of the European Union to the UAE, and Marianne Nissilä, Finnish Ambassador to the UAE.

Al Hashemy thanked the Finnish Minister for the participation of his country in Expo 2020 Dubai, praising the Finnish experience in innovation and technology. Moreover, she noted that Finland is one of the UAE's most important partners in innovation and artificial intelligence and added that the UAE is keen to benefit from the Finnish experience in innovation while developing advanced models of cooperation in sectors that support sustainable development.

She also underscored the need for cooperation in healthcare, particularly in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Finnish Foreign Minister expressed his country's keenness to cooperate with the UAE in technology and digitalization.

Discussions also addressed a number of important regional and international issues, wherein Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan stressed the UAE's full commitment to resolving disputes peacefully and eagerness to work with its partners in reducing tensions among parties in conflict.

For his part, the Finnish minister commended the UAE's role in peacekeeping efforts, praising the experience of countries such as the Emirates in this regard.

