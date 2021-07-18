Shakhbout Al Nahyan meets Tanzanian President

(@FahadShabbir)

DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has met with Samia Suluhu, President of Tanzania and discussed ways of developing the overall relations between the two friendly countries.

Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President Suluhu and their wishes for further progress and prosperity to the people of Tanzania.

The Tanzanian President reciprocated the greetings and wished the people of the UAE continued development and prosperity.