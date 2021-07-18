UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shakhbout Al Nahyan Meets Tanzanian President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

Shakhbout Al Nahyan meets Tanzanian President

DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has met with Samia Suluhu, President of Tanzania and discussed ways of developing the overall relations between the two friendly countries.

Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President Suluhu and their wishes for further progress and prosperity to the people of Tanzania.

The Tanzanian President reciprocated the greetings and wished the people of the UAE continued development and prosperity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress Tanzania

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Belgium ov ..

31 minutes ago

SEHA opens COVID-19 drive-through services centre ..

2 hours ago

US is UAE’s &#039;most important and enduring st ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 18, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Covid-19 vigilance remains top priority

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.