UrduPoint.com

Shakhbout Al Nahyan Receives Liberian Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 12:45 PM

Shakhbout Al Nahyan receives Liberian Minister of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhbout commended the growing bilateral relations between the UAE and Liberia, stressing that there are many opportunities to reinforce them further in all areas.

He also conveyed the greetings of H.

H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Saah Kemayah and his best wishes to Liberia’s government and people.

Saah Kemayah lauded the strong relations between the two countries and thanked the UAE for supporting the Liberian government and people, especially in humanitarian and developmental areas.

The two sides also discussed their cooperation and ways of strengthening it to achieve the mutual interests of their peoples.​

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Liberia All Government Best

Recent Stories

Five killed, four injured in separate incidents

Five killed, four injured in separate incidents

1 minute ago
 Man killed, son injured as roof collapses in Chars ..

Man killed, son injured as roof collapses in Charsadda

1 minute ago
 Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Body Open for Contacts Wit ..

Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Body Open for Contacts With N. Korea on Deal Signing, Ra ..

1 minute ago
 AUKUS Carries No Risks for Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty ..

AUKUS Carries No Risks for Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty - Nuclear-Test-Ban Body Chief

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine Refutes Reports on Resumed Transit of Russ ..

Ukraine Refutes Reports on Resumed Transit of Russian Gas to Hungary - Operator

4 minutes ago
 Ethiopia PM Abiy sworn in for new five-year term

Ethiopia PM Abiy sworn in for new five-year term

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.