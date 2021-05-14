Shakhbout bin Nahyan attends inauguration of Ugandan President

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2021) KAMPALA, 13th May 2021 (WAM) - Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended today the inauguration ceremony of Yoweri Museveni for a new term as President of Uganda.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Shakhbout held bilateral meetings with Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Qatan, Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs, Mariam Al Sadiq Al Mahadi, Sudanese Foreign Minister, Raychelle Omamo, Kenyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and Workeneh Gebeyehu, IGAD Secretary General.

During the meetings, Sheikh Shakhbout discussed with the officials bilateral ties and regional issues of mutual interest.