N'DJAMENA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, conveyed to the Chad's Transitional Military Council Leader, Mahamat Idriss Deby, the sincere condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, over the recent death of late President Idriss Déby.

This came as Deby met Sheikh Shakhbout at the Republican Palace here, wherein they discussed the latest developments in the Sahel nation and a number of issues of interest.

Sheikh Shakhbout expressed sincere regret over the passing of late President Idriss Déby, whom he described as having been a veteran, courageous and wise leader in the Sahel region of Africa, wishing the Republic of Chad more stability, security and peace. He also wished the leader of Chad's Transitional Military Council success in his mission.

The minister underlined the strategic relations between the two nations, emphasising on the UAE's commitment to continue to strengthen the existing partnership ties and to support Chad in its efforts to promote stability and prosperity in the country.