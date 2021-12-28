UrduPoint.com

Shakhbout Bin Nahyan Hosted By MoFAIC’s Youth Council

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 09:00 PM

Shakhbout bin Nahyan hosted by MoFAIC’s Youth Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) Youth Council hosted Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, for a Youth Circle’s titled "Towards the 50-Year Journey – Generation Z Diplomat".

During the Circle, Sheikh Shakhbout stressed that one of the most important characteristics that young Emirati diplomats should obtain is the sense of responsibility to serve the country and the responsibility towards the leadership's trust in the youth. He also stressed that young diplomats should be willing to acquire different skills, including mastering new languages to facilitate communication with the various nations of the world.

He also highlighted that one of the most important lessons learned from his previous practical experiences is patience, and to be aware of the instructions, insights and guidance of the UAE leadership, which is important in meeting the ambitions of the country in the field of working abroad.

Throughout the Youth Circle, the UAE's 50-year journey was highlighted as the distinguished milestone for the UAE’s experience over the past five decades, in both regional and international arenas. MoFAIC’s Youth Council aimed at empowering the young diplomats to keep pace with developments, face challenges and overcome difficulties, to ensure continued excellence that the UAE has and continue to achieve.

Emphasis was also placed on the importance of preparing to face future changes and building resilience through developing strategies and programs that enhance diplomatic work of Emirati youth in a way that enhances the UAE’s global competitiveness, to move forwards to the UAE Centennial 2071 by building and supporting youth diplomats, providing them with the required skills and benefiting from practical experience at the same time.

Participants also raised that one of the various challenges that faced the youth diplomats is the adaptation with different country’s languages and acknowledging their culture and practices.

During the Circle’s discussion, it was also highlighted the importance of youth participation in negotiation rounds and decision-making to acquire some skills through practical experience. Moreover, encouraging young diplomats to take specialised courses in specialised international institutes, and supporting promising youth in negotiation processes.

The Youth Council of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation adopted the slogan "Diplomacy of the Future, Ambition and Hope". Its vision aims to prepare a promising generation of young diplomats to contribute to the 2021 Youth Agenda, by developing their skills, abilities and competencies, to highlight the UAE’s efforts in empowering the youth, embracing their ambitions and hopes, and promoting diplomatic work based on knowledge and innovation, to achieve excellence in foreign policy.

Related Topics

World UAE Young Same Circle From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 191 other ..

COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 191 others

15 minutes ago
 166 shopkeepers held for overcharging in Khanewal

166 shopkeepers held for overcharging in Khanewal

15 minutes ago
 Baltic Pipe Gas Pipeline to Go Online in Fall of 2 ..

Baltic Pipe Gas Pipeline to Go Online in Fall of 2022 - Polish Official

16 minutes ago
 Agriculture Dept seeks applications from farmers f ..

Agriculture Dept seeks applications from farmers for appearing in contest on bum ..

16 minutes ago
 DC Sukkur chairs meeting on selling quality edible ..

DC Sukkur chairs meeting on selling quality edibles

16 minutes ago
 9 Asian countries see benefits in BRI, laud China' ..

9 Asian countries see benefits in BRI, laud China's 'vaccine humanitarianism'

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.