Shakhbout bin Nahyan hosted by MoFAIC’s Youth Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) Youth Council hosted Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, for a Youth Circle’s titled "Towards the 50-Year Journey – Generation Z Diplomat".

During the Circle, Sheikh Shakhbout stressed that one of the most important characteristics that young Emirati diplomats should obtain is the sense of responsibility to serve the country and the responsibility towards the leadership's trust in the youth. He also stressed that young diplomats should be willing to acquire different skills, including mastering new languages to facilitate communication with the various nations of the world.

He also highlighted that one of the most important lessons learned from his previous practical experiences is patience, and to be aware of the instructions, insights and guidance of the UAE leadership, which is important in meeting the ambitions of the country in the field of working abroad.

Throughout the Youth Circle, the UAE's 50-year journey was highlighted as the distinguished milestone for the UAE’s experience over the past five decades, in both regional and international arenas. MoFAIC’s Youth Council aimed at empowering the young diplomats to keep pace with developments, face challenges and overcome difficulties, to ensure continued excellence that the UAE has and continue to achieve.

Emphasis was also placed on the importance of preparing to face future changes and building resilience through developing strategies and programs that enhance diplomatic work of Emirati youth in a way that enhances the UAE’s global competitiveness, to move forwards to the UAE Centennial 2071 by building and supporting youth diplomats, providing them with the required skills and benefiting from practical experience at the same time.

Participants also raised that one of the various challenges that faced the youth diplomats is the adaptation with different country’s languages and acknowledging their culture and practices.

During the Circle’s discussion, it was also highlighted the importance of youth participation in negotiation rounds and decision-making to acquire some skills through practical experience. Moreover, encouraging young diplomats to take specialised courses in specialised international institutes, and supporting promising youth in negotiation processes.

The Youth Council of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation adopted the slogan "Diplomacy of the Future, Ambition and Hope". Its vision aims to prepare a promising generation of young diplomats to contribute to the 2021 Youth Agenda, by developing their skills, abilities and competencies, to highlight the UAE’s efforts in empowering the youth, embracing their ambitions and hopes, and promoting diplomatic work based on knowledge and innovation, to achieve excellence in foreign policy.