UrduPoint.com

Shakhbout Bin Nahyan Meets President Of Togo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 03:45 PM

Shakhbout bin Nahyan meets President of Togo

LOME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan met with Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Republic of Togo, in the capital, Lomé, where they discussed ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, and reviewed a number of regional issues of common interest.

They also explored ways of enhancing cooperation in investment and economic fields.

President Gnassingbé lauded the strong and rooted relations between the two countries and the constructive cooperation at all levels, stressing the availability of many capabilities and opportunities to support and enhance them in various fields.

For his part, Sheikh Shakhbout Al Nahyan affirmed that the relations between the UAE and the Republic of Togo are progressing steadily, pointing out to many opportunities and potentials to develop and push them forward, especially in the economic and investment fields, for the benefit of both countries.

On the other hand, the UAE minister met with Robert Dossey, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Togo, during which they discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Togo and ways to enhance them.

Related Topics

UAE Togo All

Recent Stories

Russia registers new all-time high of 1,163 deaths ..

Russia registers new all-time high of 1,163 deaths in past 24 hours

17 minutes ago
 NBF offers 50 pc discount on published books

NBF offers 50 pc discount on published books

5 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Ajman launches first Al Murabbaa A ..

Crown Prince of Ajman launches first Al Murabbaa Arts Festival

17 minutes ago
 US, Canadian Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Alive ..

US, Canadian Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Alive - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Lebanon Asks Russia for Satellite Images of Beirut ..

Lebanon Asks Russia for Satellite Images of Beirut Port During 2020 Blast - Pres ..

15 minutes ago
 Japan's ANA forecasts $880m annual net loss

Japan's ANA forecasts $880m annual net loss

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.