ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has received Patrick Achi, Prime Minister of Ivory Coast, to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral ties and a host of issues of mutual interest.

The Ivory Coast's Prime Minister is in Abu Dhabi to participate in the World Policy Conference.

Sheikh Shakhbout said UAE-Ivory Coast relations were progressing steadily, noting tremendous potential and opportunities to push them forward in the best interest of the two countries.

For his part, Patrick Achi expressed his pride in the strong relationship that binds his country with the UAE, pointing out that there are many opportunities to advance bilateral ties.