Shakhbout Bin Nahyan Receives Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Comoros

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of Comoros

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, today received Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Comoros, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the overall cooperation between the UAE and Comoros, as well as ways of boosting their bilateral ties, in addition to several issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Shakhbout stressed that the relations between the two countries are witnessing ongoing development, noting that there is potential for further advancement.

He also highlighted the importance of improving their bilateral ties, which are based on mutual respect, as well as reinforcing their joint efforts aimed at achieving further progress, prosperity and wellbeing while pointing out that the partnership between the two countries will boost their economies through the creation of more job opportunities.

He then affirmed the UAE’s keenness to increase trade exchange and economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Dhoulkamal expressed his appreciation for the close ties between Comoros and the UAE, which is a key strategic partner of his country.

He then thanked the UAE’s leadership and people for supporting his country in overcoming many challenges, most notably the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

