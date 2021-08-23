UrduPoint.com

Shakhbout Bin Nahyan Receives Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of DRC

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received Christophe Lutundula Apala, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhbout lauded the significant progress in the relations between the UAE and DRC, stressing there are many opportunities for further development.

He also conveyed to the Congolese minister the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his best wishes for further progress and overall prosperity to the DRC’s government and people.

Both sides then discussed their overall bilateral relations and ways of boosting them to achieve the mutual interests of their countries, along with several topics of mutual concern, including their efforts to combat terrorism.

