Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Secretary-General of Organisation International de La Francophonie

​ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of Organisation International de La Francophonie.

During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Shakhbout stressed the keenness of the UAE to strengthen its cooperation with the organisation and its member states in areas of mutual concern.

Mushikiwabo highlighted the organisation’s efforts in the African continent, especially in terms of creating opportunities for youth and protecting them from extremism and terrorism.

After the meeting, Sheikh Shakhbout and Mushikiwabo signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE Government and the organisation.