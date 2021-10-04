UrduPoint.com

Shakhbout Bin Nahyan Receives Secretary-General Of Organisation International De La Francophonie

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Secretary-General of Organisation International de La Francophonie

​ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of Organisation International de La Francophonie.

During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Shakhbout stressed the keenness of the UAE to strengthen its cooperation with the organisation and its member states in areas of mutual concern.

Mushikiwabo highlighted the organisation’s efforts in the African continent, especially in terms of creating opportunities for youth and protecting them from extremism and terrorism.

After the meeting, Sheikh Shakhbout and Mushikiwabo signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE Government and the organisation.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi From Government

Recent Stories

Pandora Papers expose financial secrets of Pakista ..

Pandora Papers expose financial secrets of Pakistan’s rich and powerful

1 minute ago
 Seminar held to sensitize policemen about human ri ..

Seminar held to sensitize policemen about human rights

3 minutes ago
 UAE reiterates support to transitional period in S ..

UAE reiterates support to transitional period in Sudan

9 minutes ago
 Reigning Mr Olympia Big Ramy and eight-time champ ..

Reigning Mr Olympia Big Ramy and eight-time champ Ronnie Coleman to headline 202 ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate newly-elected Japanese Pr ..

UAE leaders congratulate newly-elected Japanese Prime Minister

39 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 235.08 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 235.08 million

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.