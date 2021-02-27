ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of Yemen, on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries, issues of mutual interest, and the latest regional developments.

Sheikh Shakhbout emphasised the UAE's unwavering support for the security and stability of Yemen, as well as for the fraternal Yemeni people and their aspirations for development, stability and prosperity.