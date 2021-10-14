Shakhbout bin Nahyan reinforces UAE’s commitment to expanding Africa ties

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) Speaking at the 6th Global Business Forum Africa, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, reinforced the UAE’s commitment to expanding its economic ties with Africa.

"It is undoubtedly our duty and responsibility to stand together and support one another in the face of adversity and hardships," asserted Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan said. "Trying times like these can only reinforce the strong bonds that we have built over the years, which have defined our relationships as global partners."

"These partnerships are a testament to the UAE’s keen interest in bolstering our relations with Africa and our profound commitment to expanding opportunity and deepening relationships between our countries," he added.

Dubai Chamber President and CEO Hamad Buamim said, "This year’s edition of the Global Business Forum (GBF) Africa saw a record number of bilateral business meetings between African and Emirati investors – the highest since the launch of the GBF series. This reflects the Forum’s growing importance and its reputation as a leading platform for establishing economic partnerships and strengthening trade relations."

"Once again, GBF Africa has demonstrated that it is the ideal platform to launch partnerships, identify investment prospects and opportunities, and enhance economic cooperation between the local business community and their counterparts on the African continent," Buamim added.

"We are confident that this meeting of influential decision-makers from both sides will give a strong impetus to bilateral ties, especially in the post-pandemic period, laying solid foundations to build on in the stages ahead."

"The Forum’s success reaffirms Dubai and the UAE’s strong relations with promising African countries. It is an indication that the existing strategic partnership between the two regions is moving in the right direction and setting the stage for more collaborative systems to benefit from potential investment opportunities and drive sustainable development for all partners involved," he concluded.

The business forum was organised by Dubai Chamber, in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai, on October 13th-14th, 2021, under the theme Transformation through Trade. GBF Africa 2021 closed today with a total tally of 550 bilateral meetings and 3,000 delegates taking part – including 600 who attended remotely – representing 91 countries around the world.