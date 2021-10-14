UrduPoint.com

Shakhbout Bin Nahyan Reinforces UAE’s Commitment To Expanding Africa Ties

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:15 PM

Shakhbout bin Nahyan reinforces UAE’s commitment to expanding Africa ties

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) Speaking at the 6th Global Business Forum Africa, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, reinforced the UAE’s commitment to expanding its economic ties with Africa.

"It is undoubtedly our duty and responsibility to stand together and support one another in the face of adversity and hardships," asserted Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan said. "Trying times like these can only reinforce the strong bonds that we have built over the years, which have defined our relationships as global partners."

"These partnerships are a testament to the UAE’s keen interest in bolstering our relations with Africa and our profound commitment to expanding opportunity and deepening relationships between our countries," he added.

Dubai Chamber President and CEO Hamad Buamim said, "This year’s edition of the Global Business Forum (GBF) Africa saw a record number of bilateral business meetings between African and Emirati investors – the highest since the launch of the GBF series. This reflects the Forum’s growing importance and its reputation as a leading platform for establishing economic partnerships and strengthening trade relations."

"Once again, GBF Africa has demonstrated that it is the ideal platform to launch partnerships, identify investment prospects and opportunities, and enhance economic cooperation between the local business community and their counterparts on the African continent," Buamim added.

"We are confident that this meeting of influential decision-makers from both sides will give a strong impetus to bilateral ties, especially in the post-pandemic period, laying solid foundations to build on in the stages ahead."

"The Forum’s success reaffirms Dubai and the UAE’s strong relations with promising African countries. It is an indication that the existing strategic partnership between the two regions is moving in the right direction and setting the stage for more collaborative systems to benefit from potential investment opportunities and drive sustainable development for all partners involved," he concluded.

The business forum was organised by Dubai Chamber, in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai, on October 13th-14th, 2021, under the theme Transformation through Trade. GBF Africa 2021 closed today with a total tally of 550 bilateral meetings and 3,000 delegates taking part – including 600 who attended remotely – representing 91 countries around the world.

Related Topics

Africa World Business UAE Dubai Chamber October 2020 All From

Recent Stories

CM Balochistan reaches resident of late Dr. Qadeer ..

CM Balochistan reaches resident of late Dr. Qadeer Khan to condole on his death

20 seconds ago
 University student's complete internship at DGPR

University student's complete internship at DGPR

21 seconds ago
 1 died, 17 new corona cases reported

1 died, 17 new corona cases reported

23 seconds ago
 World Standard Day observed in Sukkur

World Standard Day observed in Sukkur

24 seconds ago
 Juvenile drivers, guardians fined with over Rs. 28 ..

Juvenile drivers, guardians fined with over Rs. 28.9295 million

29 seconds ago
 PHMA elects new body

PHMA elects new body

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.