Shakhbout Bin Nahyan Visits Pavilions Of African Countries At Expo 2020 Dubai

Mon 25th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, highlighted the depth of the historical relations existing between the UAE and the African continent, and the importance of developing them across various fields and sectors.

This came during Sheikh Shakhbout's visit to a number of pavilions of African countries at Expo 2020 Dubai, which included the pavilions of Angola, Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, South Africa and Tanzania, during which he was briefed on the rich African culture, the cultural diversity seen across the continent, and the great potential and opportunities that African countries have.

Sheikh Shakhbout underscored the UAE's keenness to strengthen cooperation with African countries to realise the aspirations of their peoples.

He expressed his happiness about the participation of African countries in Expo 2020 Dubai, and his admiration for their incredible preparations, noting that he will continue his tour to include all African pavilions.

Moreover, Sheikh Shakhbout stated that the UAE greatly appreciates its partnerships with African countries, and the existence of numerous opportunities to develop Emirati-African relations in various fields.

