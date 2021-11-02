Shakhbout bin Nahyan visits several African pavilions in Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, emphasised that pavilions of the African countries at Expo 2020 Dubai mirror the aspirations of a promising and prosperous future.

Sheikh Shakhbout made these remarks while visiting several pavilions of participating African countries in Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the tour, he was briefed about their distinguished cultural traditions and values that mirror the vitality of the collaborative spirit of African societies and reflects the innovations of the African continent in various fields.

Sheikh Shakhbout expressed his admiration for African participation and the high turnout by visitors to the pavilions due to their diversity and cultural richness.

He also said that he believes that the African continent has unlimited opportunities and promising potential.

The UAE Minister of State underscored the UAE's keenness to establish and enhance cultural bridges with the peoples of the African continent, stressing its desire to continue developing strong ties.