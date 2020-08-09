UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shakhbout Medical City Launches Three Specialty Surgical Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Shakhbout Medical City launches three specialty surgical services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) Abu Dhabi-based Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, SSMC, the UAE’s largest hospital offering serious and complex care, is now providing bariatric, thoracic and colorectal surgeries for its patients, after being designated a COVID-19-free facility by the Department of Health.

The integrated medical facility, a joint-venture partnership between Mayo Clinic and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, launched the three surgical specialties, as it resumes suspended healthcare services and encourages patients to proactively manage their health.

"With SSMC once again open for surgery, we are very pleased to launch these new specialty surgical services," says Dr Matthew Gettman, Chief Medical Officer of SSMC. "Having extensively experienced surgeons offering patients minimally invasive colorectal, bariatric and thoracic surgery with faster recoveries, is a real asset for our patients. It’s one more step in SSMC’s journey to become the premier destination for medical care in Abu Dhabi and the middle East."

All three services are led by a multidisciplinary care team with extensive specialized expertise, who provide enhanced recoveries after surgery, ERAS, along with protocols for major surgeries using minimally invasive approaches, such as laparoscopic and robot-assisted surgeries.

ERAS is an approach that reduces a patient's stress response to surgery, helping the patient recover more quickly and allowing safe discharge of patients from hospitals as soon as possible.

Dr Ateq Al Musabi, Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Surgery and Trauma at SSMC explained that the hospital’s surgical teams follow the latest ERAS protocols, along with evidence-based standardized best practices before, during and after surgery. "This not only enables a quick recovery for the patient," he said, "but also reduces the risk of complications and readmission after discharge, which improves the patient’s experience dramatically."

Using traditional practices, patients undergoing major surgery needed one to two weeks to recover. With the use of ERAS protocols, they are able to eat and drink the day after operations and can be discharged in as few as two days following surgery.

As part of SSMC’s commitment to the health and safety of patients and their families, all facilities within Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City undergo round-the-clock cleaning and sanitization, including all communal areas and surfaces, such as in waiting rooms, toilets, doorknobs and light switches, among others. Additionally, all hospital staff are regularly tested for COVID-19.

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi Middle East All From Best

Recent Stories

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

3 minutes ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

3 minutes ago

Union Properties completes Strategic Blue Print an ..

3 minutes ago

86% completion of Sharjah Age Friendly city report ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, CE-Ventures disbu ..

3 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches &#039;Virtual Knowledg ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.