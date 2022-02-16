UrduPoint.com

Shakhbut Bin Nahyan, Angolan Minister Review Advancing Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 10:45 AM

Shakhbut bin Nahyan, Angolan minister review advancing cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2022) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received Manuel Júnior, Minister of State for Economic and Social Development in Angola, and his accompanying delegation, at the HQ of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, yesterday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to develop bilateral relations in various fields, particularly in areas of investment and trade, in addition to reviewing a number of issues of interest.

Sheikh Shakhbout underlined the UAE's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations with Angola and the country's willingness to increase the volume of trade exchanges and investments in several fields.

For his part, the Angolan minister expressed his delight at the close relations between the two countries, highlighting the prospects available to advance cooperation in several fields.

