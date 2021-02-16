UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shakhbut Bin Nahyan Meets President Of Burkina Faso

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 10:15 PM

Shakhbut bin Nahyan meets President of Burkina Faso

N'DJAMENA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has met with President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, on the sidelines of the Heads of State of the G5 Sahel Summit in the Chadian capital N’Djamena.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed ways to develop bilateral relations in various fields for the benefit of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

Related Topics

Burkina Faso Christian

Recent Stories

Pakistan to Consider Making Multinational Naval Dr ..

32 seconds ago

Blinken, Indonesian Foreign Minister Share 'Deep C ..

33 seconds ago

Man electrocuted in Hujra Shah Muqeem area

35 seconds ago

Maryam Nawaz criticized for teaching constitution ..

3 minutes ago

LNG reference adjourned till Feb 23

3 minutes ago

Over 1.8 mln children vaccinated for typhoid in RW ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.