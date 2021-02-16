Shakhbut bin Nahyan meets President of Burkina Faso

N'DJAMENA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has met with President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, on the sidelines of the Heads of State of the G5 Sahel Summit in the Chadian capital N’Djamena.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed ways to develop bilateral relations in various fields for the benefit of the two friendly countries and their peoples.